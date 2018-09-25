Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** British energy supplier SSE has acquired the other half of offshore wind joint venture Seagreen Wind Energy Limited from Fluor Ltd as it increases its renewable energy ambitions, the company said.

** Top Chinese steelmaker China Baowu Steel Group is in talks to take over rival Magang Group, three sources familiar with the discussions said, a deal that would help entrench the nation’s position as a serious competitor in global steel markets.

** China Baowu Steel Group said a media report that it is in talks to take over Magang group was not true, state media Shanghai Securities News reported.

** Deutsche Bank's chief executive on Monday dampened speculation of a possible merger, saying the bank must focus on its homework for the time being.