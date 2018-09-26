Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Hong Kong-based private equity group PAG said a unit of the firm had launched a HK$5.24 billion ($671 million) unsolicited takeover bid for Spring Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT).

** Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd aims to sell $200 million worth of Japanese real estate to bidders including Blackstone Group LP, about two years after buying them from the U.S. investment firm, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

** Deutsche Bank has dismissed as “fictions” speculation that it might seek a merger, after media reports suggested Germany’s biggest lender might seek tie ups with Switzerland’s UBS or German peer Commerzbank. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)