September 27, 2018 / 10:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Aboitiz Power Corp, one of the Philippines’ biggest electricity producers, has struck a deal to pay $579 million for a stake in Ayala Corp’s thermal energy platform, the two companies said.

** Malaysia’s Axiata Group Bhd, the biggest shareholder in M1 Ltd, is likely to reject an offer that valued the Singapore mobile operator at up to S$1.9 billion ($1.4 billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Zurich Insurance is acquiring an 80 percent stake in Indonesia’s Adira Insurance from PT Bank Danamon Indonesia and a minority investor for at least around $414 million, the Swiss group said.

** Ireland-based DCC Plc plans to buy Canada-based musical instruments distributor Jam Group for an enterprise value of $170 million, the company said, as it continues to diversify its business through acquisitions.

** Comcast said it would stop buying Sky’s shares in the market after it secured 38 percent of the stock plus the 39 percent holding from Rupert Murdoch in the $40 billion takeover. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)

