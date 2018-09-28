Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** At least five insurers, including Britain’s Prudential and Canada’s Sun Life, have bid for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s (CBA) majority stake in an Indonesian insurance venture, people with knowledge of the process said.

** Norway’s Equinor is interested in buying Chevron’s stake in Rosebank, an oil and gas field in the British part of the North Sea, two sources close to the process told Reuters. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)