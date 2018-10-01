FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
October 1, 2018 / 10:52 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

2 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc said on Sunday it has made an unsolicited bid to acquire rival MEG Energy Corp in a deal valued at C$6.4 billion ($5 billion) including debt.

** Singapore’s OCBC Bank said that a planned sale of Hong Kong Life Insurance to investment firm First Origin had been called off after the buyer failed to meet certain conditions before a Sept. 30 deadline.

** British outsourcing firm Mitie Group Plc said it would sell its pest control business to Rentokil Initial Plc for 40 million pounds ($52.1 million) cash, as it looks to focus on its core businesses as part of a restructuring.

** India moved to take control of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), whose recent defaults have roiled Indian markets, in a rare move highlighting the extent of the woes at the debt-laden financing and construction firm.

** Honeywell International Inc, which makes everything from jet engines to thermostats, said it will buy Germany-based Transnorm for about 425 million euros ($492.8 million) from IK Investment Partners to boost its presence in the warehouse automation market.

** French supermarket group Casino said it had agreed to sell some properties of its Monoprix chain for 565 million euros ($655 million) to reduce debts that have worried investors and led to downgrades in its credit rating. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.