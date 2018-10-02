Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** French utility Veolia has agreed to sell its 30 percent stake in transport company Transdev to Germany’s Rethmann Group for 340 million euros ($393 million), raising capital and allowing Veolia to focus more on its main businesses.

** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission approved casino operator Penn National Gaming Inc’s $2.8 billion purchase of Pinnacle Entertainment Inc, requiring they divest assets in three Midwestern cities.

** U.S. aerospace and industrial company United Technologies Corp has won U.S. approval to buy avionics maker Rockwell Collins Inc, as long as it sells certain assets, with Chinese approval of the deal still pending.

** Thomson Reuters Corp, said it had completed the sale of a majority stake in its Financial & Risk (F&R) unit to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)