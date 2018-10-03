Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc said it had formally offered to acquire all the outstanding common shares of MEG Energy Corp.

** Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd will acquire 10 shopping centres across the country for a combined purchase price of A$573 million ($412 million) from Vicinity Centres.

** New Zealand’s Steel & Tube Holdings Ltd rebuffed a takeover offer from Fletcher Building Ltd, saying it significantly undervalued the company and would take time to clear regulatory hurdles.

** French telecoms group Iliad said it paid 1.19 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to buy 5G mobile phone frequencies for Italy, a market it entered this year as it grappled with tougher competition in France.

** Myer Holdings Ltd’s biggest shareholder has asked the Australian department store chain for a full list of its owners, stoking speculation that a takeover or board spill was in the offing and driving shares of the company up 9 percent.

** Russia’s second biggest oil producer, Lukoil, has put on hold its plans to sell trading arm Litasco due to sanctions, Lukoil Chief Executive Officer Vagit Alekperov was cited by business daily Vedomosti as saying.

** Exhibition organiser ITE said it would buy Mining Indaba, the world’s largest mining investment conference, from Euromoney, but added that the fall in the Russian rouble, Brazilian real and Turkish lira would hurt 2019 results.

** Marathon Oil has launched the sale of its British North Sea oil and gas fields, a document seen by Reuters showed, the latest U.S. firm to retreat from the basin to focus on onshore shale production at home.

** South Africa’s Aveng will sell its rail business for 133 million rand ($9 million) to black-owned investment company Mathupha Capital, the construction firm said.

** British broadcaster ITV said it would not bid for Endemol Shine, the Netherlands-based production company put on the block by owners private equity firm Apollo and Twenty-First Century Fox.

** General Electric Co’s unit Baker Hughes is preparing an offer for a production-sharing deal with Brazil’s Petrobras, a Baker Hughes executive said, as the state-run oil company seeks creative ways to boost output from mature fields.

** Exxon Mobil Corp is exploring the sale of many of its U.S. Gulf of Mexico assets, as higher prices prompt the world’s largest publicly traded oil company to review its portfolio, people familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)