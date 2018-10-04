FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
October 4, 2018 / 11:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

2 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Comcast said it had secured over 75 percent of Sky’s shares, bringing it closer to finalising the $40 billion takeover of the British pay TV group.

** Honda Motor Co Ltd will invest $2.75 billion and take a 5.7 percent stake in General Motors Co’s Cruise self-driving vehicle unit, to jointly develop autonomous vehicles for deployment in ride services fleets around the world.

** Smiths Group said it would buy United Flexible Inc, a U.S.-based maker of parts for aircraft engines, from private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners for an enterprise value of $345 million.

** Barnes & Noble Inc said it would explore strategic options after several parties, including founder-chairman Leonard Riggio, showed interest to buy the bookseller.

** Saudi British Bank (SABB) has secured a binding agreement to take over smaller rival Alawwal Bank to create Saudi Arabia’s third-biggest lender with a market capitalisation of about $17.2 billion.

** Italian state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is close to selling its Belgian unit to private equity firm Warburg Pincus in a 50 million euro ($57 million) deal, a source familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.