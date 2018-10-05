FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 10:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro said it had acquired the rights to purchase a controlling interest in Quartlink Holding Limited which owns the holding company Solnechnye Producty.

** Blackstone Group LP said it has agreed to acquire life sciences investment firm Clarus, in an effort by the world’s largest alternative asset manager to scale up its investments in healthcare.

** Hootsuite Inc, a Canadian company that describes itself as the world’s most widely used platform for managing social media, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $750 million, people familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)

