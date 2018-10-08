Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:00 GMT on Monday:

** China’s Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd shares slumped, on news it was being sued by electric vehicle (EV) start-up Faraday Future for failing to make a payment and that Faraday was looking to scrap a deal to sell a stake.

** French hospital operator Ramsay Generale de Sante raised its cash bid for Sweden’s Capio by almost 20 percent, valuing the company at around 8.19 billion crowns ($903 million).

** A wealth management tie-up between Schroders and Lloyds would give the asset manager access to the distribution network of Britain’s biggest bank, which would gain investment skills and greater diversification, analysts said.

** Baker Hughes, the world’s second-largest oil services company, will take a 5 percent stake in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) drilling unit for $550 million under a tie-up.

** KKR & Co has launched a A$1.75 billion ($1.24 billion) takeover offer for MYOB Group after buying almost a fifth of the Australian accounting software provider, as the U.S. private equity firm grows its portfolio of tech businesses.

** Czech lender Moneta Money Bank announced plans on Monday to acquire domestic peer Air Bank and other assets in one of the largest deals in the Czech banking sector in recent years.

** Orsted, the world’s largest offshore wind developer, said it would buy U.S.-based Deepwater Wind LLC for $510 million as part of its strategy to expand in a major growth market.

** Britain’s largest listed insurer Prudential Plc is eager to make acquisitions in Asia and is eyeing distribution partnerships with banks in countries including Indonesia and Vietnam to boost growth, its Asia chief executive said.

** Australian Unity Office Fund said that funds managed by Starwood Capital Asia Ltd raised their buyout offer for the real estate investment trust for a third time, making the deal potentially worth A$480.4 million ($338.9 million).

** Asset manager Schroders Plc and Lloyds Banking Group said on Sunday they were in discussions over a wealth management alliance.

** Britain has sought additional reassurances from cable company Comcast over the editorial independence of the Sky News television channel following the U.S. group’s takeover of broadcaster Sky.

** France would block any moves by a foreign power to gain control of ADP, the airports company whose possible privatization has been approved by the government, Finance Minster Bruno Le Maire said. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)