Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Deep-sea oil driller Ensco Plc said it would buy smaller rival Rowan Cos Plc in an all-stock deal valued at $2.38 billion, to take advantage of a nascent recovery in the sector fueled by strengthening oil prices.

** IT services company Rocket Software said private equity firm Bain Capital had agreed to take a majority stake in the privately held firm in a deal valued at about $2 billion.

** General Electric Co said it plans to sell a portfolio of $1 billion in energy investments to Apollo Global Management LLC, as the U.S. conglomerate sheds assets in its finance arm to focus on its industrial business.

** KKR & Co has launched a A$1.75 billion ($1.24 billion) takeover offer for MYOB Group after buying almost a fifth of the Australian accounting software provider, as the U.S. private equity firm grows its portfolio of tech businesses.

** German generic drugmaker Stada is vying with a group of European buyout funds for control of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s French over-the-counter drugs business, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Chinese internet company Tencent Holdings Ltd has reached an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Brazilian financial technology company Nu Pagamentos SA, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, without specifying the amount.

** Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes will take a 5 percent stake in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) drilling unit for $550 million.

** Orsted, the world’s largest offshore wind developer, said it would buy U.S.-based Deepwater Wind LLC for $510 million as part of its strategy to expand in a major growth market.

** Italy’s Banco BPM is considering hiring an adviser for its consumer finance business and does not exclude the sale of its stake in Agos Ducato, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Plastic packaging maker RPC Group said it had given two private equity firms that are considering rival takeover offers more time to make bids.

** Deutsche Telekom will offer concessions in the coming weeks to address EU antitrust concerns about its proposed purchase of Tele2’s Dutch business, a person familiar with the matter said, aiming to head off a veto on the deal.

** AlixPartners, the interim manager of Abraaj’s $1 billion healthcare fund, has decided to redistribute the troubled private equity firm’s stake in the fund to its other investors, sources familiar with the matter said.

** EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Microsoft’s $7.5 billion bid for coding website GitHub without demanding concessions, two people familiar with the matter said.

** BNP Paribas, France’s largest listed bank, said that it plans to sell part of its 22 percent stake in Indian insurer SBI Life over the coming quarters as local regulation requires a larger free-float for SBI Life.

** French hospital operator Ramsay Generale de Sante raised its cash bid for Sweden’s Capio by almost 20 percent, valuing the company at around 8.19 billion crowns ($903 million).

** Czech lender Moneta Money Bank announced plans on Monday to acquire domestic peer Air Bank and other assets in one of the largest deals in the Czech banking sector in recent years.

** Britain’s largest listed insurer Prudential Plc is eager to make acquisitions in Asia and is eyeing distribution partnerships with banks in countries including Indonesia and Vietnam to boost growth, its Asia chief executive said.

** Australian Unity Office Fund said that funds managed by Starwood Capital Asia Ltd raised their buyout offer for the real estate investment trust for a third time, making the deal potentially worth A$480.4 million ($338.9 million).

** France would block any moves by a foreign power to gain control of ADP, the airports company whose possible privatization has been approved by the government, Finance Minster Bruno Le Maire said.