Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:00 GMT on Thursday:

** Thailand’s energy regulator said it would block state-owned PTT Pcl’s bid to acquire power firm Glow Energy Pcl from France’s Engie PA in a deal worth up to $4 billion, in what would have been Thailand’s largest investment deal this year.

** Apple Inc is buying the power-management technology at the heart of its iPhones in a $600 million deal with Dialog Semiconductor that also secures the German-listed company’s role as a supplier to the U.S. tech giant.

** Germany’s BMW said it will take control of its main China joint venture for 3.6 billion euros ($4.2 billion), the first such move by a global carmaker as Beijing starts to relax ownership rules for the world’s biggest auto market.

** Diversified Gas & Oil Plc said it acquired privately held natural gas producer Core Appalachia for $183 million, expanding its presence in the Appalachian Basin.

** Swiss transport group Ceva Logistics rejected an unsolicited takeover approach, saying the 1.53 billion Swiss franc ($1.55 billion) cash bid undervalued the company that went public only in May.

** Johnston Press, the publisher of The Scotsman, The Yorkshire Post and “i”, put itself up for sale after it reviewed its finiancial situation, which includes a large debt repayment due next year.

** Japan’s FamilyMart Uny Holdings Co offered to sell its entire stake in struggling general-merchandising unit Uny to discount retailer Don Quijote Holdings Co, and take a 20 percent stake in the fast-growing chain for $1.9 billion.

** A group of companies led by KKR & Co will invest in an existing real estate project under construction in the Gangnam district of Seoul, South Korea, hoping to cash in on one of the world’s fastest-rising commercial property markets.

** Mitek Systems Inc, a U.S. provider of financial technology to banks, has rejected a takeover approach from hedge fund Elliott Management Corp’s software company ASG Technologies, people familiar with the matter said.

** French banking group Natixis is examining a bid for payments company Ingenico, which confirmed it had received several approaches as takeover activity intensifies within the sector. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)