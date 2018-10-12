FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 10:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

2 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:00 GMT on Friday:

** ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel producer, has struck a deal to sell its steelmaking facilities in the Czech Republic, Romania, Macedonia and Italy to Liberty House, it said.

** Britain’s Sports Direct, the sportswear group controlled by retail tycoon Mike Ashley, has agreed to buy the freehold of the Frasers department store in Glasgow for 95 million pounds ($125.7 million), it said.

** Italy could hold around 15 percent of a relaunched Alitalia, with the new company having up to two billion euros ($2.3 billion) of capital, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

** Germany’s BMW will pay 3.6 billion euros ($4.2 billion) to take control of its main joint venture in China, the first such move by a global carmaker as Beijing starts to relax ownership rules for the world’s biggest auto market.

** Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Eddie Lampert is exploring a bid for some of the cash-strapped U.S. retailer’s businesses and real estate once it files for bankruptcy, an alternative to a traditional court-supervised reorganization, people familiar with the matter said.

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc is negotiating the sale of its stake in a Venezuelan oil joint venture to Paris-based Maurel & Prom, three sources said this week, a move to scale down its crude business in the ailing OPEC-member country to focus on gas. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)

