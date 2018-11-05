Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** A stake of Chinese private lender WeBank, which counts gaming and social media firm Tencent Holdings Ltd as a major shareholder, is being auctioned with a price tag of 441 million yuan ($63.63 million) following a court ruling.

** French payments group Ingenico, which has attracted bid interest from banking company Natixis, named a new chief executive, sending its shares higher on the prospect that a new board could strike a deal.

** French energy group Total and Sempra Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding on the north American liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, which could see Total acquire a further stake in the sector.

** RPC Group further extended the deadline for private equity firms Apollo Global Management and Bain Capital to make firm takeover bids for the plastic packaging maker.

** Poland’s Bank Millennium signed an agreement to buy 99.8 percent of Societe Generale’s Polish business Euro Bank for 1.83 billion zlotys ($484 million), Millennium said.

** Australian pet store owner Greencross Ltd has bowed to a A$669 million ($481 million) takeover from U.S. private equity giant TPG Capital, sending its shares up sharply as investors cheered an exit from a fiercely competitive market.

** GAM Holding AG has rebuffed an offer from Schroders Plc to sell its Systematic division, which handles the Swiss money manager’s Cantab quantitative hedge fund unit, the FT reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

** DWS Group, Deutsche Bank’s asset manager, has entered into a binding agreement to acquire an equity stake of 15 percent in Dubai-based Neo Technologies, the companies said on Sunday.

** Barrick Gold shareholders have voted overwhelmingly in favor of the Canadian miner’s $6.1 billion acquisition of Africa-focused Randgold Resources, three people familiar with the preliminary vote count told Reuters on Friday.

** British Airways owner IAG, which has tried to take over Norwegian Air, said on Friday it regards the short-haul market as its best opportunity for consolidation. (Compiled by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru)