Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Serbia’s state-run Telekom Srbija has purchased Belgrade-based cable TV, telephony and internet provider Kopernikus for around 200 million euros ($228.1 million), the Vecernje Novosti newspaper reported, citing sources.

** Russian oil giant Rosneft said that the Qatar Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund would pay around 3.7 billion euros ($4.23 billion) for a 14.16 percent stake in the company.

** Kuwait’s central bank is studying the “added value” that could arise from a potential merger between Kuwait Finance House and Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank, Al Arabiya TV said in a tweet.

** Danish hearing aid maker Widex and German rival Sivantos have withdrawn their application for the European Commission to approve their planned $8 billion merger, public records show, although Widex said the two remained committed to a deal.

** Property Exchange Australia (PEXA), an online real estate settlements firm, said a consortium led by two of its owners will buy the company for A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion), a cut-price lifeline after it pulled a stock market listing a month earlier.

** General Electric Co is in talks to sell its commercial lighting business to private equity firm American Industrial Partners, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Compiled by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru)