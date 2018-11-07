Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Italy’s Enel played down talk it was interested in buying Colombian distributor Electricaribe after citing acquisitions as one of the reasons for raising its 2018 debt guidance on Tuesday.

** Alabama-based coal miner Drummond Co Inc has canceled the possible sale of at least a portion of its operations in Colombia, for which it had hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc as an adviser, Drummond said.

** Kraft Heinz Co said it would sell its Canadian natural cheese business to Italian dairy group Parmalat SpA in a deal valued at C$1.62 billion ($1.23 billion) as the tater tots maker looks to pay down its debt load.

** Hyundai Motor Co has raised its stakes in growing Southeast Asian markets with a $250 million investment in Singapore’s Grab, its second in the ride-hailing firm, as it chases rivals in the race for new-age transportation.

** A business group representing German broadband providers called on European Union regulators to block the takeover by Vodafone of Liberty Global’s German operations, saying it would hurt competition.

** The board of Kuwait Finance House will likely decide on whether to go ahead with a merger with Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank before the end of the year, the Kuwaiti lender’s chief executive told Reuters.

** Australia is poised to bar Hong Kong-based CK Group going ahead with a A$13 billion ($9.4 billion) takeover of the country’s biggest gas pipeline company, APA Group, based on a preliminary view that it would be against the national interest.

** AXA Investment Managers will acquire a U.S. debt investment team and a $9.4 billion portfolio of U.S. commercial mortgage loans from Quadrant Real Estate Advisors, AXA said.

** Bega Cheese Ltd said it plans to vote in favor of selling its stake in Capilano Honey Ltd to a China-focused consortium.

** Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC has approached Symantec Corp to express interest in acquiring the Norton antivirus software maker, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Buyout firm Blackstone Group LP and privately held LLOG Exploration Company are working with an investment bank to sell their Gulf of Mexico oil exploration joint venture for more than $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru)