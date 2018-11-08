Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Thursday:

** U.S. telecom equipment maker CommScope Holding Company Inc said it will buy set-top box maker Arris International Plc for about $5.9 billion in cash to expand its presence in the communications market ahead of the roll-out of 5G.

** Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it would sell nearly all of its midstream assets, which include pipelines, to Western Gas Partners for $4.02 billion.

** German chemicals maker Evonik agreed to buy U.S. group PeroxyChem for $625 million from buyout group One Equity Partners to bolster its peroxide bleaching agents business and shore up revenue growth. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)