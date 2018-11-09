Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** South Africa’s Discovery Ltd said it will issue 11.4 million shares to fund the acquisition of FirstRand’s stake in their credit card joint venture, a condition for the launch of its planned Discovery Bank.

** The chief executive of state-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco said he planned to discuss the purchase of a stake in Novatek’s Arctic LNG-2 project with Novatek’s boss in Moscow, the RIA news agency reported.

** Steelmaker SSAB’s subsidiary Tibnor has agreed to buy the steel distribution business of Denmark’s Sanistal in a 630 million Swedish crown ($69.65 million) deal, SSAB said in a statement.

** French bank Societe Generale has sold a 2.05 percent stake in clearing house Euroclear to Belgian state-owned financial firm SFPI, SocGen said.

** Germany’s antitrust regulator approved the planned merger of department store chains Kaufhof and Karstadt, owned by Canada’s Hudson’s Bay Co (HBC) and Austria’s Signa Holding.

** British online electricals retailer AO World has agreed to buy Mobile Phones Direct (MPD) for an enterprise value of 32.5 million pounds ($42.3 million), it said.

** Top U.S. grain merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co has approached Argentine soy crusher Molinos Agro about buying the company’s livestock feed and soyoil manufacturing plant, and talks may continue, three sources said.

** Australia’s Woolworths Group Ltd said it will sell its petrol business to British petrol retailer EG Group for A$1.73 billion ($1.25 billion). (Compiled by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru)