Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday: ** Australia’s Healthscope Ltd said it has received a revised takeover proposal from Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd that values the hospital operator at A$4.5 billion ($3.25 billion) ** Australian education provider Navitas Ltd spurned a A$2 billion ($1.4 billion) buyout offer from its founder and an Australian private equity firm as too low, but kept the door ajar for a future deal or a rival bidder. ** Software company Apptio Inc said on Sunday it agreed to be bought by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for $1.94 billion in cash, two years after going public. ** German business software company SAP will buy Qualtrics International Inc for $8 billion in cash, pre-empting a planned stock market listing by the U.S.-based company that specializes in surveying consumers online. ** Israeli cyber surveillance company NSO Group is in talks to buy Fifth Dimension, a start-up chaired by former Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff Benny Gantz, Israeli media said. ** BGH Capital, an Australian private-equity firm run by three star dealmakers, was rebuffed on two billion-dollar deals, underscoring how companies are trying to squeeze out better offers in a market crammed with cash-rich investors. ** Diageo Plc is selling 19 spirits brands, including Seagrams VO Canadian whisky and cinnamon schnapps Goldschlager, to U.S.-based company Sazerac for $550 million as it focuses on its premium whisky brands such as Johnnie Walker in the United States. ** Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical will hold an investor vote on its $62 billion acquisition of Shire next month and aims to close the deal on Jan. 8, signalling its confidence in securing the required support. ** Private equity firm Veritas Capital and hedge fund Elliott Management have agreed to acquire U.S. healthcare software maker Athenahealth Inc for $5.5 billion in cash, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. ** Speech-recognition software provider Nuance Communications Inc is nearing a deal to sell its imaging division to Kofax, a company owned by private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC, for about $500 million, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

** Canadian asset manager Mawer Investment Management is working with an investment bank to explore a potential sale in a deal that could be worth as much as C$2 billion ($1.51 billion), people familiar with the matter said on Friday. ** The owner of the Daily Mail newspaper has drawn up a plan to make an offer for the “i” title from Johnston Press after the struggling regional publisher put itself up for sale, Sky News reported on Saturday. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)