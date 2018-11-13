Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Indonesia’s biggest cement maker Semen Indonesia is buying the local business of Swiss company LafargeHolcim for roughly $917 million, in a move that will consolidate the struggling Indonesian industry.

** Indian conglomerate Tata Sons is in active talks to acquire a controlling stake in Jet Airways, four people aware of the talks told Reuters, in what could potentially be a lifeline for the debt-laden carrier.

** Elior, Europe’s third-largest catering group, said it was considering a separation of some of concessions businesses, driving up the shares of the company which has been hit by earlier profit warnings.

** AstraZeneca has taken another step to refocus on priority drugs by selling U.S. rights to a treatment for infant lung infections to Swedish Orphan Biovitrum for an upfront fee of $1.5 billion.

** Kellogg Co said on Monday it would reorganize its North American division and explore a sale of its cookies and fruit snacks units, which include brands such as Keebler and Stretch Island, as it sharpens focus on its core businesses. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)