Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** An Indian tribunal has ruled that UltraTech Cement Ltd’s more than $1 billion bid for the cement unit of Binani Industries Ltd was valid, UltraTech said.

** Korean petroleum products maker SK Innovation and several buyout groups have been short-listed in an auction for Evonik’s methacrylates plastics unit, which makes clear acrylic sheets, people close to the matter said.

** German fintech company Wirecard hiked its profit target after reporting a jump in third-quarter net earnings by 51 percent to 97 million euros ($110 million) thanks to a boom in e-commerce and digital payments.

** British regional airline Flybe Group Plc said it was in talks with potential buyers, as it grapples with higher fuel costs, lower demand and a weak British pound, sending its shares up as much as 44 percent in early trading.

** British shopping center owner Intu Properties said it had given a consortium considering a takeover more time to make an offer for the company.

** Indorama Ventures Public Company (IVL), a Thai petrochemicals producer, has acquired 74 percent of Egypt’s packing and packaging Medco Plast for 843 million Egyptian pounds ($47.15 million), Egypt’s HC Securities said in a statement.

** UK’s Grainger Plc said it would acquire Grip REIT plc for 396 million pounds ($514.6 million) to expand in the private-rented sector.

** Silver producer Pan American Silver Corp said it agreed to buy gold and silver miner Tahoe Resources Inc in a cash and stock deal for a base purchase price of $1.07 billion.

** British engineer Smiths Group plans to spin off its healthcare business to focus on industrial technology, two months after a 7 billion pound ($9.1 billion) deal to merge it with U.S.-based ICU Medical collapsed.

** France’s Alstom voiced confidence it would finalize a merger with Siemens’ railway business by the middle of next year despite an investigation by European authorities as it reported a big rise in first half profit.

** Barclays has been appointed by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) to advise on a potential merger plan involving Union National Bank (UNB) and Al Hilal Bank, banking sources told Reuters.

** Dexia Israel Bank said it has accepted an offer to be acquired by Israel Discount Bank for 670 million shekels ($181 million) in cash.

** The U.S. government is still reviewing a merger of Harris Corp and L3 Technologies, a top Pentagon official said on Tuesday, adding that she had no fundamental concerns about further consolidation in the U.S. defense sector. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)