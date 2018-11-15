Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Cornershop, a Latin American grocery delivery app being acquired by Walmart, plans to expand into Canada early next year as a test market for the United States, an executive for the three-year-old mobile app said.

** An investment arm of Quicken Loans founder and billionaire Dan Gilbert said on Wednesday it agreed to sell the Greektown Casino-Hotel in Detroit to a real estate investment trust and a partner for $1 billion, in a sign of industry consolidation.

** Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc deepened its commitment to the U.S. financial industry, announcing a $4.02 billion stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co and new investments in PNC Financial Services Group Inc and Travelers Companies Inc, plus a stake in Oracle Corp .

** Tata Sons Ltd Chairman N. Chandrasekaran is expected to present to the board on Friday a business viability plan on a proposed acquisition of cash-strapped Jet Airways , the Times of India reported, citing people close to the development.

** Chinese financial firm JD Group has put its Hong Kong insurance business, FTLife Insurance Co Ltd, up for sale and a deal could fetch between $2 billion and $2.5 billion, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

** South Korea’s CJ CheilJedang Corp said it bought privately held U.S. frozen foods firm Schwan’s Co for $1.84 billion, the South Korean food-to-entertainment conglomerate’s biggest-ever acquisition.

** Norway’s Equinor has bought a 9.7 percent stake in renewable energy producer Scatec Solar, raising its ownership to 10 percent, the state-controlled energy firm said.

** Germany’s second largest sugar refiner Nordzucker is in talks to buy Australian producer Mackay Sugar, a Nordzucker spokeswoman said. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)