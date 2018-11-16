Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** ABB is in talks with Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corp to sell all or part of the Swiss engineering group’s embattled power grids business, sources familiar with the issue told Reuters.

** Lufthansa is considering divesting its catering business LSG Sky Chefs, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told business daily Boersen-Zeitung.

** JO Hambro, a top-5 shareholder in Restaurant Group , said it backed a proposed 357 million pounds ($456.39 million) deal to buy noodle chain Wagamama.

** Germany’s SAP still expects its margins to expand after its $8 billion takeover of Qualtrics, a U.S. company that specializes in tracking the sentiment of consumers online, Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic said.

** T-Mobile US Inc could close its acquisition of Sprint Corp as early as the first quarter of next year, based on indications it is getting from regulators, Chief Financial Officer J. Braxton Carter said at an investor conference.

** Canadian software maker BlackBerry Ltd said it will acquire Cylance, an artificial intelligence and cybersecurity company, for $1.4 billion in cash.