Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Egypt’s Pioneers Holding said it has made a compulsory offer to acquire all of Electro Cable Egypt as part of its strategy to use revenues from a capital increase in October to grow its business.

** Brazilian restaurant operator International Meal Company Alimentação said that it had received a letter from holding company Abanzai Representaçoes declaring its intention to buy up to 42 percent of IMC, as the restaurant operator is known, for 8.63 reais per common share.

** Newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd said it received overwhelming support from its shareholders for the A$2.16 billion ($1.6 billion) buyout from television network Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd.

** Barrick Gold Corp, soon to become the world’s largest bullion miner, is interested in adding more copper assets as long as the red metal is accompanied by bullion, executives.

** Cancer drug developer Tesaro Inc is exploring a sale and is working with financial advisers after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has received takeover interest from a group of investors including funds managed by Blackstone Group LP and Stonepeak Partners LP, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)