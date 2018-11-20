Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Colfax Corp made a big bet on the medical device industry with its $3.15 billion purchase of DJO Global Inc, but its shares fell 15.2 percent as investors worried about its shift away from its industrial roots to a completely new sector.

** Middle East ride-hailing firm Careem has been working with investment bank Jefferies as an adviser on investment options and fundraising, including a potential mergers and acquisition deal in the region with Uber Technologies Inc , three sources familiar with the matter said.

** Indian conglomerate Tata Sons Ltd will go slow on a deal to buy Jet Airways (India) Ltd after some directors expressed reservations at an inconclusive board meeting last Friday, the Times of India reported.

** The boss of British low-cost airline easyJet said he did not have “any interest in this particular topic on Flybe at the moment” when he was asked if he would be interested in buying the struggling airline.

** Finnish payment software firm Basware said it has received an indicative takeover proposal from U.S. peer Tradeshift.

** Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc said it has received a $681 million “stalking horse bid” by Swiss commodities trader Mercuria Energy Group Ltd.

** U.S. medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp said it had agreed a 3.3 billion pound ($4.24 billion) cash deal to buy Britain's BTG Plc to bolster its capabilities in interventional medicine.