Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Kuwait Projects Co, the Gulf state’s largest investment company, has hired Goldman Sachs to advise it on the sale of its majority stake in pay-television operator OSN, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** New Zealand’s online marketplace pioneer Trade Me Group Ltd received a NZ$2.54 billion ($1.73 billion) takeover bid from British private equity firm Apax Partners LLP. (Compiled by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)