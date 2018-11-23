Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** RCS Mediagroup contested the sale of real estate assets to Blackstone Group LP because it believes the U.S. private equity fund paid too little for them in 2013, a source at the Italian media group said.

** Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has turned to state-owned China Cinda Asset Management Co, among the country’s largest bad debt managers, for advice on asset disposals, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Norwegian consumer goods retailer Orkla ASA offered to buy the owner of Finland’s largest chain for pizza restaurants, Kotipizza Group, for 146.1 million euros ($166.63 million), the two companies said.

** British shopping centre owner Intu Properties PLC said that it had again extended the deadline for a consortium led by Deputy Chairman John Whittaker to make a formal offer for the company.

** French energy group Total SA has agreed to buy some businesses of Brazil’s Grupo Zema to expand in the biofuels sector.

** China’s Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co Ltd is in talks to combine with a U.S. subsidiary of Spanish blood products company Grifols GRLS.MC, the two companies said.

** Bailed-out bank Dexia SA has received final bids for its German unit Dexia Kommunalbank as the Franco-Belgian lender disposes of more of its assets, people close to the matter said.

** South Africa’s Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd said its 3.2 billion rand ($232 million) offer to buy Mercantile Bank had been accepted, paving the way for the Stellenbosch-based lender to expand into business banking.

** Britain’s Virgin Atlantic Airways is in talks to acquire regional airline Flybe Group Plc, Sky News reported, a week after Flybe said it was in talks to sell itself.

** Owners of Turkish paint manufacturer Betek Boya are looking to sell up to 100 percent of the company and have mandated financial services firm Unlu & Co to advise on a potential transaction, two people familiar with the matter said.