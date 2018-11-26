Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** Flybe Group Plc’s shares surged 40 percent after the Sunday Telegraph reported that Richard Branson-founded Virgin Atlantic and British Airways owner IAG will battle it out to buy the regional airline.

** Norway’s DNO has offered to buy Faroe Petroleum for 152 pence per share in cash, valuing the London-listed company at 607.9 million pounds ($779.81 million), DNO, which already owns just over 28 percent of Faroe, said.

** Alps Electric Co’s stock jumped 8 percent after the firm promised a share buyback of about 40 billion yen ($353 million) to win support for an acquisition - a pledge backed by Elliott Management, a stakeholder in both suitor and target.

** Credit Agricole is not planning to acquire German peer Commerzbank, the chief executive officer of the French bank told daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

** Greece’s third-largest lender Eurobank is offering 15.8 of its shares for every one share of real estate firm Grivalia Properties in an agreed acquisition via a share exchange, the bank said.

** New Hope Corp Ltd will buy a further 10 percent stake in the Bengalla thermal coal mine in Hunter Valley, New South Wales from Japan’s Mitsui & Co Ltd for A$215 million ($155.7 million), the Australian coal miner said.

** Private equity firm General Atlantic has led a $120 million investment and acquired a minority stake in Middle East real estate classifieds website Property Finder.

** Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd said it will sell its entire stake in Rössing Uranium Ltd to China National Uranium Corp Ltd for up to $106.5 million.

** Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd said it would buy Austria-based AHT Cooling Systems for 881 million euros ($1 billion) as it seeks global growth outside the maturing air-conditioning business in the developed world.

** Logitech International SA, a Swiss manufacturer of keyboards and webcams, said it had ended discussions to acquire Plantronics Inc, a U.S. maker of Bluetooth earpieces and gaming headsets. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)