Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday: ** Credit card and loyalty programs company Alliance Data Systems Corp said it is exploring options for its marketing unit Epsilon, including a potential sale. ** Private equity firm General Atlantic LLC has led a 250 million reais ($64.18 million) investment and acquired an undisclosed stake in the Brazilian residential rental website QuintoAndar, both companies said in a statement. ** A deal for a unit of Royal Dutch Shell to acquire a 15 percent stake in Toll4Europe, an electronic toll service provider backed by Deutsche Telekom, has won antitrust clearance, the German company said. ** The chief executive of Germany's Lufthansa said there are still too many airlines in Europe and he expects the company to be involved in more consolidation in the industry that will eventually leave three global carriers in the continent. ** The French government will consider boosting its stake in energy utility EDF and will ask the company to make proposals about changing its structure, a source close to the Elysee presidential palace said. ** Shares in Osram rose almost 15 percent after Bloomberg reported that private equity firm Bain Capital was exploring a takeover bid for the German lighting group, citing people with knowledge of the matter. ** United Technologies Corp said it would separate into three companies consisting of its aerospace, elevators and building divisions, making it the latest industrial conglomerate to pursue such a break-up.