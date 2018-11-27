Company News
November 27, 2018

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Shares in Osram rose almost 15 percent after Bloomberg reported that private equity firm Bain Capital was exploring a takeover bid for the German lighting group, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** United Technologies Corp said it would separate into three companies consisting of its aerospace, elevators and building divisions, making it the latest industrial conglomerate to pursue such a break-up. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

