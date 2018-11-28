Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** German public sector bank NordLB said it would evaluate bids from external investors jointly with owners and decide on further steps as soon as possible.

** Canada’s Ensign Energy Services Inc said on Tuesday 56.38 percent of Trinidad Drilling Ltd shares have been tendered in its hostile offer, resulting in rival bidder Precision Drilling Corp walking away and the resignation of Trinidad’s top executives.

** British antitrust authorities said Experian Plc’s takeover of rival ClearScore could reduce competition in the industry, stifling product development and hurting customers.

** Shares of India’s Jet Airways Ltd rose sharply following a report that founder Naresh Goyal has agreed to sell his controlling stake and give up operational control of the struggling carrier.

** Telecom operator Zain Saudi Arabia has accepted an offer from IHS Holding, a mobile tower operator, for the sale and leaseback of its tower infrastructure in a deal valued at 2.43 billion riyals ($647.7 million), it said.

** French cosmetics maker L’Occitane International SA is drawing bids from private equity firms, including Advent International, the Financial Times reported.

** GlaxoSmithKline Plc is in exclusive talks to sell its Indian Horlicks nutrition business to Unilever Plc, putting an end to an auction that is expected to fetch more than $4 billion, Financial Times reported on Tuesday.