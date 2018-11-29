Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Bank of Japan board member Takako Masai said that consolidation is among the options that the country’s regional banks could take to boost their profitability.

** WhiteWater Midstream LLC is exploring a sale that its private equity owners hope will value the U.S. oil and gas pipeline operator at more than $2 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

** Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd said it has agreed to sell a 16 percent equity stake in IHH Healthcare Bhd to Mitsui & Co Ltd for 8.42 billion ringgit ($2 billion) in cash.

** Shares in Australian waste management and recycling company Bingo Industries Ltd plunged as much as 13 percent after the competition regulator raised concerns about its $422 million acquisition of rival Dial A Dump.

** Buyout firm Apollo Global Management LLC has teamed up with regional TV station owner Northwest Broadcasting in its bid to acquire another U.S. TV station owner, Tribune Media Co, people familiar with the matter said.