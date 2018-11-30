Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** Rovio Entertainment, the maker of the “Angry Birds” mobile games and movie, said it had acquired Finnish game studio PlayRaven to expand into mobile strategy games.

** South Africa’s Clover Industries said other firms have shown interest in buying all its shares, after the dairy firm said in October it was in talks with a potential suitor.

** Telecoms and cable group Altice Europe said its French unit had agreed to sell a 49.99 percent stake in its SFR FTTH fibre optic business to three investment funds for 1.8 billion euros ($2.05 billion).

** Swedish packaging paper and carton producer BillerudKorsnas said it had agreed to buy Bergvik Skog Ost, which owns 350,000 hectares of forest land in Sweden, for around 6.4 billion crowns ($706 million).

** U.S.-based private equity fund Indigo Partners said it had agreed to invest in low-cost carrier WOW air after Icelandair scrapped plans to buy the privately-held airline.

** India expects Saudi Arabia to ramp up investments in several sectors including technology, farm and energy over the next couple of years, a senior Indian official said, after a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

** A state-owned Chinese consortium has struck a deal to buy Peru’s Chaglla hydroelectric plant from scandal-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht SA for at least $618 million, Peru’s Justice Ministry said.

** Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA is considering divesting up to $15 billion within the next few years, one person with knowledge of the matter said.

** Brazilian pulp and paper producer Suzano Papel e Celulose SA expects to conclude the acquisition of Fibria Celulose SA on Jan. 14, both companies said in securities filings. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

