Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Unilever is to buy GlaxoSmithKline’s Horlicks nutrition business for $3.8 billion, boosting the Anglo-Dutch group’s position in India by adding the popular malted drink.

** China’s Tianqi purchased a 23.77 percent stake in Chile lithium producer SQM for a total package price of about $4.066 billion, Chile’s stock exchange said.

** British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta’s privately owned GFG Alliance has signed a deal to acquire U.S.-based steel wire producer Keystone Consolidated Industries (KSI) for $320 million.

** GlaxoSmithKline said it had agreed to buy U.S. cancer drug specialist Tesaro for $5.1 billion, marking a major biotech investment by the British drugmaker as its seeks to rebuild its pharmaceuticals portfolio.

** Nexstar Media Group Inc said it agreed to buy Tribune Media Company in a deal valued at $6.4 billion.

** China’s Tianqi Lithium Corp has purchased a 23.77 percent share in Chilean lithium miner SQM from Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien, the Chilean stock exchange said, for a total sale price of $4.066 billion.

** China Three Gorges and regulators continue to work on CTG’s takeover bid for power utility EDP-Energias de Portugal , EDP CEO Antonio Mexia said, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit this week is unlikely to influence the process.

** British power producer Drax Group Plc has revised the terms of its deal to buy UK generation assets from Spain’s Iberdrola to ensure it gets a rebate on lost capacity payments due to a pause in a government scheme.

** Israeli mobile gaming firm Playtika said it bought German games company Wooga Gmbh in a deal estimated at more than $100 million.

** Nestle Chairman Paul Bulcke said the food giant’s stake in French cosmetics firm L’Oreal was “something active on the board’s agenda” in an interview with the Financial Times published that could trigger a fresh round of speculation.

** Martin Sorrell’s new company S4 Capital said it was in advanced talks to buy MightyHive, a San Francisco-based programmatic advertising group that partners with major brands.

** RPC Group Plc said it had ended talks to be taken over by Bain Capital, leaving Apollo Global Management in the lead to buy Europe’s biggest plastics packager.

** Singapore-based ride-hailing firm Grab has invested $100 million in Indian hotel-reservations startup OYO, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** U.S. smartphone chip manufacturer Qualcomm Inc considers the prospect of an acquisition of NXP Semiconductors as closed, the company said.

** Australia’s GrainCorp Ltd received a buyout proposal from asset manager Long-Term Asset Partners Pty (LTAP) in an all-cash deal for A$2.38 billion ($1.76 billion), the company said in a statement. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)