May 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:00 GMT on Monday:

** Euronext NV won approval from Norway’s Ministry of Finance to buy up to 100% of Oslo Bors VPS Holding ASA , effectively ending a five-month battle with Nasdaq Inc for one of the last independent stock market operators in Europe.

** The Competition Authority of Kenya approved a proposed merger between Kenya’s Commercial Bank of Africa and NIC Group , the regulator said.

** Japan Display Inc said that a planned investment of up to 80 billion yen ($729.33 million) from a Chinese-Taiwanese group will be delayed as the investor group wants to reassess the ailing display maker’s business.

** Belgian pharmaceutical ingredients group Fagron NV said it was acquiring Central de Drogas, S.A. de C.V. (Cedrosa) in a 352 million Mexican pesos ($18.39 million) cash deal to expand further its presence in Latin America.

** Financing group Greensill Capital confirmed SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund has invested $800 million in the British company, a vote of confidence in the UK finance sector that has been navigating Brexit challenges.

** Dairy group Fonterra, confirmed the sale of its New Zealand Tip Top ice cream business to UK-based Froneri Ltd for NZ$380 million ($250.3 million), as it looks to trim its portfolio and focus on international markets.