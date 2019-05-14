May 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** The parent of top South Korean gaming firm Nexon Co Ltd has delayed the bidding process scheduled this week for its controlling stake in the company, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is pushing back its $4.3 billion takeover offer for gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics Inc for a third time in recent months, this time until June 14, as a U.S. regulatory review of the deal drags on.

** Innogy SE has been approached by third parties about its ailing British unit Npower, for which it is considering all strategic options, its finance chief said, adding the group was not in concrete talks to sell the division.

** French investment fund Ardian is close to buying wind farms from Spanish renewables group Renovalia in a 550 million euro ($617.87 million) deal, two sources with knowledge of the deal said, marking a move into green energy where buyer interest is hotting up.

** French supermarket group Auchan Retail has agreed to sell almost all the activities of its loss-making Auchan Retail Italia arm to Conad, the Italian co-operative retail group.

** A rescue of Carige by a depositor protection fund backed by Italian lenders can only be a short-term solution for the ailing lender, which needs either the state or a rival to take control, the head of Italy’s top retail bank was quoted as saying.

** The takeover bid led by Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone Group LP for Scout24 AG has failed as it did not reach the threshold of 50% of shares, the bidders said in a statement.

** Italian utility Ascopiave SpA has received a series of non-binding bids for assets it has put up for sale and will select the best bids in 3-4 weeks, the company’s chairman said. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)