May 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Nestle SA has entered exclusive talks to sell its skin health business to a consortium led by EQT Partners for 10.2 billion Swiss francs ($10.12 billion), as the food group shifts its portfolio in response to changing consumer demands.

** Australia’s anti-trust regulator apologised “unreservedly” for publishing confidential information about its decision to block a $10 billion merger of TPG Telecom Ltd and Vodafone Group Plc’s Australian joint venture, blaming a flaw in its website.

** Arkema SA will buy U.S. company ArrMaz in a deal worth $570 million on an enterprise-value basis, which should boost the French specialty chemicals group’s earnings and strengthen its presence in the performance additives sector.

** French tyre maker Michelin has agreed to buy telematics company Masternaut for an undisclosed amount, in a deal Michelin said would increase its presence in the field of customer services.

** South Korea’s chips-to-energy conglomerate SK Group has agreed to buy 6.1% of Vietnam’s largest firm, Vingroup JSC , for $1 billion as it expands its investments in the Southeast Asian country.

** Superloop Ltd said it has ended exclusive talks with QIC Private Capital Pty Ltd over a A$493.9 million ($342.0 million) takeover offer for the telecommunications infrastructure company.

** German food delivery company Delivery Hero SE announced an investment in biodegradable packaging manufacturer Bio-Lutions as governments and companies around the world seek to reduce plastic waste.

** ExxonMobil Corp has agreed to sell down its holding in the P’nyang gas field in Papua New Guinea to Santos Ltd, giving the Australian company a stake in the field that will help feed an expansion of Exxon’s PNG LNG project. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)