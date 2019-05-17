May 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Amazon.com Inc has led a funding round in British online food delivery company Deliveroo, pitting itself against Uber Eats and other smaller providers in an escalating battle to deliver takeaway meals.

** Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman’s investment fund LetterOne said it has won control of loss-making Spanish retailer DIA, after a drawn out takeover bid.

** Global private equity firms Bain Capital, Carlyle Group and KKR & Co are among potential bidders for Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd’s chemical unit, three people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** France’s Naval Group would consider buying Thyssenkrupp AG’s marine division if the German steel-to-submarines conglomerate were to offer the unit for sale, a German newspaper cited a source close to the French group as saying.

** Swiss electricity producer Alpiq Holding AG has agreed to sell its two Czech coal-fired power stations to the Czech Republic’s Sev.en Energy for around 280 million euros ($313 million), the companies said.

** South Africa’s Competition Appeal Court gave the green light to Sibanye-Stillwater’s takeover of Lonmin Plc in a deal that aims to create the world’s second-largest platinum producer.

** Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna plans to sell a near 10% stake in Kazakhtelecom AO through the Astana International Exchange this year, the fund’s managing director Almasadam Satkaliyev told a conference.