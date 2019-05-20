May 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Monday:

** Lions Gates Entertainment offered to sell cable channel Starz to CBS Corp for $5.5 billion after rebuffing a lower offer, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Privately held 1776 Energy Operators LLC told Reuters it would put itself up for sale, after sources familiar with the South Texas-focused oil and gas producer said they expected it to be valued at around $1.5 billion, including debt.

** Wynn Resorts Ltd is in talks to sell its nearly finished $2.6 billion casino outside of Boston to rival MGM Resorts International, the two companies said.

** Britain’s Co-op Bank approached Barclays Plc in November about Barclays acquiring it, but the talks did not proceed beyond the exploratory stage, the Telegraph newspaper reported late on Saturday.

** India’s debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) said Japan’s Orix Corp has expressed an interest in buying out the remaining 51% stake in IL&FS’s wind energy assets.

** Aspen Pharmacare said Mylan NV had exercised an option to buy the South African drugmaker’s portfolio of prescription and over-the-counter products in Australia for 188 million Australian dollars ($130 million).

** Goldman Sachs is in talks to buy B&B Hotels from private equity firm PAI Partners, the companies said, in a deal which an earlier report from the Financial Times said could be worth 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion).

** Carrefour, Europe largest retailer, is exploring the sale of a minority stake in its loss-making business in China and has started sounding out potential buyers, people familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)