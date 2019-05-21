(Adds Punjab National Bank, PPG Industries, CPFL Energia SA, Astaldi; Updates Crane)

May 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Merck & Co Inc said it would buy Peloton Therapeutics Inc for $1.05 billion in cash to gain access to the privately held company’s renal cancer drug candidate.

** U.S. industrial manufacturer Crane Co made a hostile takeover bid for smaller rival Circor International Inc for about $894 million, after an earlier offer was rejected by Circor’s board.

** India’s Punjab National Bank is looking to merge with two or three government owned banks that could include Oriental Bank Of Commerce, Andhra Bank and Allahabad Bank, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters, as New Delhi tries to cut the number of state-owned lenders.

** PPG Industries Inc said it decided to keep its architectural and industrial coatings units after reviewing its operations following calls from activist investor Nelson Peltz to break up the company.

** Brazilian electric utility CPFL Energia SA announced a memorandum of understanding with its parent company, China’s State Grid, for the potential acquisition of State Grid’s stake in its renewables arm CPFL Renovaveis <​​CPRE3.SA>.

** Britain’s Amryt Pharma has agreed to buy Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Novelion Therapeutics , in a deal that reunites the franchise for lomitapide, a treatment for patients with a rare cholesterol disorder.

** The assets of Kenya’s ARM Cement have been sold to the National Cement Company for $50 million, its administrator said.

** French businessman Jacques Veyrat, who controls a stake of more than 50 percent in renewables energy group Neoen , could sell Neoen to utility Engie in return for a small stake in Engie, BFM Business reported on its website.

** Japan’s Toshiba, Siemens unit Gamesa and buyout groups such as Blackstone are interested in buying insolvent German wind turbine maker Senvion , German Manager Magazine said, citing sources close to talks.