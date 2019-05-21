May 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Tuesday:

** Mexican sports company Grupo Orlegi has reached a deal to acquire Guadalajara-based soccer team Atlas from broadcaster TV Azteca, the two firms said.

** T-Mobile US Inc’s $26 billion acquisition of rival Sprint Corp appeared to win the support of a majority of the Federal Communications Commission, in a significant step toward the deal’s approval.

** Britain’s Amryt Pharma has agreed to buy Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Novelion Therapeutics , in a deal that reunites the franchise for lomitapide, a treatment for patients with a rare cholesterol disorder.

** The assets of Kenya’s ARM Cement have been sold to the National Cement Company for $50 million, its administrator said.

** French businessman Jacques Veyrat, who controls a stake of more than 50 percent in renewables energy group Neoen , could sell Neoen to utility Engie in return for a small stake in Engie, BFM Business reported on its website.

** Some major investors in Deutsche Bank are demanding a succession plan for Chairman Paul Achleitner, two people with knowledge of the matter said, amid discontent with the bank’s turnaround.

** India’s Punjab National Bank could take control of two-to-three small state-run banks, that could include Oriental Bank Of Commerce, Andhra Bank and Allahabad Bank, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

** Japan’s Toshiba, Siemens unit Gamesa and buyout groups such as Blackstone are interested in buying insolvent German wind turbine maker Senvion , German Manager Magazine said, citing sources close to talks.

** U.S. industrial products maker Crane Co said it has offered to buy smaller rival Circor International Inc in a deal valued at $1.7 billion.

** Merck & Co Inc said it would buy Peloton Therapeutics Inc for $1.05 billion in cash to gain access to the privately held company’s renal cancer drug candidate. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)