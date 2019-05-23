May 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Thursday:

** Delek Group signed a binding agreement for the sale of 32.5% of insurer Phoenix Holdings for 1.72 billion shekels ($476 million) to private equity firms Centerbridge Partners and Gallatin Point Capital.

** French construction materials producer Saint-Gobain has started a process to sell its French distribution centres serving public works companies.

** Warehouse owner LondonMetric Property said it had agreed to buy real estate investment trust A & J Mucklow in a cash and stock deal that values the Midlands-based peer at 414.7 million pounds ($524 million).

** British outsourcer Serco said it would buy U.S. engineering firm Alion’s naval systems unit for $225 million to expand in the fast-growing segment of supplies to the U.S. Navy, sending its shares higher.

** Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd is in talks with several companies to sell its wholly owned over-the-counter (OTC) drug unit, with the final price likely to reach around 100 billion yen ($900 million), Nikkei Business reported.

** Australian lithium miner Kidman Resources agreed to be acquired by Wesfarmers for A$776 million ($534 million) in a deal that will give the retail conglomerate entry into the booming electric vehicle market.

** Brazil’s Natura SA said it had reached an agreement to buy rival Avon Products Inc via a share swap, creating the world’s fourth-largest beauty company with a redoubled focus on direct sales. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)