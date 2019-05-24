May 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** TPG Telecom has filed a case with an Australian court challenging the anti-trust regulator’s move to block its about $10 billion merger with Vodafone’s local joint venture.

** The SFM UK Management fund linked to investor George Soros has built a 3% stake in Swiss asset manager GAM Holding , a filing on the SIX Swiss Exchange’s website showed.

** European private equity firm Charterhouse said it had made a cash bid for Tarsus valuing the London-listed media firm at about 561 million pounds ($711 million).

** Global Payments Inc has held preliminary tie-up talks with Total System Services Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Brazil’s Grupo SBF SA, owner of sporting goods retailer Centauro, has submitted a counteroffer of $2.80 per share to acquire online shoe retailer Netshoes Ltd, the company said in a filing.

** Pennsylvania's Public Utility Commission approved T-Mobile US Inc's $26 billion purchase of rival Sprint Corp, bringing the megamerger one step closer to completion.