May 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0900 GMT on Tuesday:

** A large majority of Sibanye-Stillwater’s shareholders on Tuesday approved a takeover bid for Lonmin that aims to create the world’s second-largest platinum producer.

** Germany’s anti-trust office is extending its review of a mainframe computing deal between T-Systems, the IT services arm of Deutsche Telekom, and IBM, it said on its website.

** Fieldex Exploration Inc said it will acquire Copeland Biosciences through a reverse takeover of the Canadian mineral exploration firm by Copeland and its shareholders, which will involve a three-cornered amalgamation among Fieldex, 1209908 B.C. Ltd (Subco) and Copeland.

** Media company Meredith Corp said it has agreed to sell Sports Illustrated to U.S-based entertainment company Authentic Brands Group LLC for $110 million, as it looks to scale its digital media business.

** Russia’s second-largest bank VTB is considering selling its stake in Angola-based Banco VTB Africa, VTB told Reuters, adding that it was too early to talk about details of the possible deal.

** Fiat Chrysler pitched a finely balanced merger of equals to Renault to tackle the costs of far-reaching technological and regulatory changes by creating the world’s third-biggest automaker.

** Italian regional utility Iren is considering selling its 49.1% stake in the country’s second-biggest liquefied natural gas terminal and has been in touch with possible buyers, including gas infrastructure group Snam , sources said.

** Vivendi’s pay-TV group Canal Plus said it would buy European rival M7 for about 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) from private equity firm Astorg.

** Italy’s state-owned Monte dei Paschi could merge with lenders of similar size although the list of candidates is thin, Chief Executive Marco Morelli said.

** Czech utility CEZ plans to sell assets in Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey and Poland in order to focus on its home market, the chief executive told the daily Hospodarske Noviny.

** Nasdaq withdrew its offer for Oslo Bors , giving pan-European exchange Euronext free rein to pursue its bid for the Norwegian stock market operator after a five-month battle.

** Australian telecoms junior Vocus Group Ltd on Monday said it received a A$3.3 billion ($2.3 billion) buyout offer from Swedish private-equity firm EQT Infrastructure, just as the firm’s fibre-focused turnaround plan begins to gain traction.

** Netshoes Ltd said Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA had raised its offer to buy the online shoe retailer to $3 per share from $2 per share in a deal that would value the company at about $93.18 million.

** Abu Dhabi billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan says he has agreed terms with Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley to buy the Premier League club, the Newcastle Chronicle reported.

** Algeria’s energy minister said he would seek a “good compromise” when asked about his earlier comments that Algiers would block a plan by France’s Total to buy Anadarko’s Algerian assets.

** Israel’s Bank Leumi and insurer Phoenix Holdings have agreed to each buy a 20% stake in local road haulage and logistics company Taavura, Leumi said.

** Dubai’s Emaar Properties has hired advisors including Standard Chartered for the sale of its district cooling business, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters, as part of a broader plan to offload non-core activities.

** Germany’s First Sensor AG said it is in advanced talks with connector and sensor maker TE Connectivity Ltd regarding a takeover.

** Qatar Sports Investments, a state-backed body founded by the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is in discussions to buy a stake in English soccer club Leeds United, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

** Britain's Galliford Try plc said it had rejected a bid from home builder Bovis Homes Group as the offer was not in the interests of all shareholders.