May 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0900 GMT on Wednesday:

** A group of potential buyers are preparing bids for prepaid wireless brand Boost Mobile in an upcoming sale valuing the offshoot of U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp at up to $3 billion, interested buyers told Reuters.

** Toyota Motor Corp is considering investing about 60 billion yen ($550 million) in Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, the Nikkei business daily reported.

** Italian largest commercial broadcaster Mediaset has built a 9.6% stake in German peer ProSiebenSat.1, it said, in a move that could pave the way to the creation of a pan-European TV player and lifted the German company’s shares.

** Britain’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday it was considering whether Non-Standard Finance’s (NSF) hostile takeover of rival doorstep lender Provident Financial would result in a substantial lessening of competition.

** Santa Clara-based Palo Alto Networks has acquired Israeli cybersecurity firm Twistlock, Israeli financial news websites reported.

** Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is set to raise its stake in payment services group SIA to around 83%, a source said.

** The Israel Growth Partners (IGP) fund signed a deal to buy 25- 30 percent of Cellebrite, an Israeli maker of mobile forensics technologies, from Japan’s Sun Corp, according to a published report.