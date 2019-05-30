May 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Dallas-based Greyhound was put up for sale by Britain’s FirstGroup as the North American bus line battles to compete with growing pressure from low cost airlines.

** Canadian asset manager Brookfield is close to sealing a deal with U.S. infrastructure fund KKR and Spain’s Ribera family to buy a 50% stake in solar group X-Elio, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter.

** Azerbaijan’s SOCAR is interested in buying Russia’s Antipinsky oil refinery, although specifics from the Russian side are not known yet, SOCAR’s deputy vice president told Reuters.

** United Arab Emirates-based GEMS Education has expanded into Saudi Arabia by buying Ma’arif Education Group, the largest private school owner and operator in the kingdom, through a joint venture with Hassana Investment.

** Kenya’s biggest lender by assets, KCB Group, won shareholder approval for its proposed takeover of National Bank of Kenya (NBK) in a 10-for-1 share swap transaction. (Compiled by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)