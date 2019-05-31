Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
May 31, 2019 / 10:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1020 GMT on Friday:

** Amcor Ltd must divest three manufacturing facilities and other assets in order to acquire Bemis Co , the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

** Brazilian food processors BRF SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA on Thursday announced exclusive talks for a potential tie-up that would create one of the world’s largest meat producers, according to securities filings.

** Investment firm Mantle Ridge LP is exploring forming a consortium with private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds to make an offer for U.S. food services company Aramark , people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Amazon.com Inc is interested in buying prepaid cellphone wireless service Boost Mobile from U.S. carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Casino and gaming operator Rank Group Plc said that it was in advanced discussions over a possible all cash offer for smaller online peer Stride Gaming Plc.

** Germany’s Allianz in deals that could top 800 million pounds ($1 billion) is buying businesses from LV= and Legal & General that will make it become Britain’s second-biggest general insurer. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below