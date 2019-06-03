Funds News
June 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Total will take over Toshiba’s U.S. liquefied natural gas business and get $800 million cash from the Japanese group as part of the deal, the companies said on Saturday, weeks after attempts to sell it to a Chinese buyer fell through.

** China Baowu Steel Group, the world’s second-largest steel producer, will acquire a majority stake in rival Magang Group Holding Co Ltd as China pushes for consolidation in its steel industry.

** Fiat Chrysler is discussing a Renault special dividend and stronger job guarantees in a bid to persuade the French government to back its proposed merger between the carmakers, sources close to the discussions said.

** Hospitality Properties Trust is nearing a $2.4 billion deal to acquire a rental real estate portfolio from Spirit MTA REIT, a major landlord of bankrupt U.S. retailer Shopko Stores Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

** The merchant-banking division of Goldman Sachs Group Inc is set to buy Capital Vision Services LP, which manages MyEyeDr. optometry centers, in a deal valued at $2.7 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Huawei Technologies Co Ltd plans to sell its undersea telecom cable business, showed a buyer’s filing on Monday, in its first major asset sale since the United States ratcheted up accusations of the Chinese firm being a vehicle for espionage. The filing did not disclose a price.

** Infineon has agreed to buy Cypress Semiconductors in a deal valuing the U.S. maker of microchips used in cars and electronic devices at 9 billion euros ($10.1 billion), including debt, the German company said.

** Italian retail bank Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna said that M&A will be part of its new business plan, which is expected in autumn.

** Telecom network and cloud-based service provider KCOM Plc has ditched plans for a sale to British pension fund-backed Humber Bidco in favour of a higher offer backed by investment firm Macquarie’s European Infrastructure Fund, KCOM said.

** U.S. fund General Atlantic acquired a majority stake in Czech online travel agency Kiwi.com, giving it a strong partner to continue expansion, one of its founders said on Monday.

** Russia’s second-biggest bank VTB said it was buying a controlling stake in Russian railway holding company RTC, a major transporter of grain and timber cargo.

** Australian property developer Mirvac Group said it had entered into a binding agreement with property developer PDG to buy completed build-to-rent apartments in Melbourne for A$333.5 million ($231.6 million).

** Greece’s biggest lender Piraeus Bank said it had teamed up with Sweden’s Intrum to set up a platform to service its 27 billion euro ($30 billion) bad loan portfolio.

** London Stock Exchange Group Plc said that it had acquired data provider Beyond Ratings, as the exchange operator bulked up its Information Services business.

** Blackstone Group LP is buying U.S. industrial warehouse properties from Singapore-based logistics provider GLP for $18.7 billion, in what the companies billed as the largest private real estate transaction globally.

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc said that West Street Capital Partners VII, a fund managed by the company’s merchant banking unit, will acquire Capital Vision Services LP, to bolster their portfolio in the healthcare services sector. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

