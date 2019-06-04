Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

June 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:

** Vocus Group Ltd <VOC.AX< said that Swedish private equity firm EQT Infrastructure had withdrawn its A$3.3 billion ($2.30 billion) buyout offer for the telecoms company.

** Activist hedge fund CIAM has written to the board of French automaker Renault to say it “strongly opposed” a planned $35 billion merger with Fiat Chrysler.

** Management at Brazilian food processor BRF SA has met with resistance from a minority of its board to talks on a potential merger with Marfrig SA that would create one of the world’s largest meat producers, three people with knowledge of the matter said. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

