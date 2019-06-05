June 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:30 GMT on Wednesday:

** British subprime lender Non-Standard Finance PLC is dropping its hostile 1.3 billion pound ($1.65 billion) bid for rival Provident Financial PLC, NSF said.

** Real estate developer Group Mach Inc said it offered to acquire Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc for C$527.6 million ($392.9 million), topping an earlier offer from Air Canada.

** Brazil’s power sector regulator ANEEL rejected the proposed transfer of wind power complex Alto Sertao III from Renova Energia SA to AES Tietê, a 1.34-billion real ($346.73 million) deal closed in April.

** Mexico’s biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico , said that the nation’s Federal Competition Commission opposes its parent company Walmart Inc’s acquisition of grocery delivery platform Cornershop.

** Shares in Australian telecoms firm Vocus Group Ltd dropped more than 15%, the most in over two years, after Swedish private equity firm EQT Infrastructure withdrew its A$3.3 billion ($2.31 billion) buyout offer.

** Fiat Chrysler has resolved key differences with France over its proposed merger with Renault, three sources told Reuters, as talks on the $35 billion tie-up plan progressed towards a possible agreement.

** Spain’s Cellnex said it had agreed to acquire the marketing and operating rights of 220 BT high towers in Britain for a period of 20 years, the latest step in its plan to expand in the sector.

** Telecom Italia (TIM) has sold its majority-owned broadcasting unit, Persidera, in a 240 million euros ($270 million) deal, fulfilling a part of the heavily indebted phone company’s latest turnaround plan.

** German property group DIC Asset has agreed to buy German Estate Group (GEG) for 225 million euros ($253 million) in cash from real estate investor TTL and private equity firm KKR, the companies said.

** Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, which has been developing its own regional jet programme, said it was in talks to buy Bombardier Inc’s CRJ aircraft business.

** Private equity fund Advent has entered exclusive talks to buy Italian chemicals firm Industria Chimica Emiliana (ICE), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.